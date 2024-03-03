Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.45. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 3,183 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.32 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

