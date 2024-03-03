Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.45. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 3,183 shares trading hands.
Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.32 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.71%.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
