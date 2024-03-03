Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.56 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.