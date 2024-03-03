Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.56 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

