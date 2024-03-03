BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.28. Approximately 84,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 47,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.