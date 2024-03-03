Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.99 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

