BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,680. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

