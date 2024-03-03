Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 795,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.65. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 935,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,100,000.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

