BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in BioNTech by 123.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BioNTech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

