Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66. Bio-Path has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

