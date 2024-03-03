Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,780. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 182,182 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

