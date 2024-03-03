Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 311,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,780. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.