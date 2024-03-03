Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 62,955 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
