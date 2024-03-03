Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 62,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

