Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $78.77.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.34%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.