Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $78.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.34%.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
