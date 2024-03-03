Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,629 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $938,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

