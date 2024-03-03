Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

