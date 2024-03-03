Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,666 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

