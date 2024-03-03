Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

