Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.