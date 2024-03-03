Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

