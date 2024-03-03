Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00 to $3.35 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

