Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 93,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,965,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Banzai International Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59.
About Banzai International
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.