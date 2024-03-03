Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 28.8% in February

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Banner by 923.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 255,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,495. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

