Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

BNS stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.90. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.