Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

BNS stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.82. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

