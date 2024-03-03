Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BCV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.