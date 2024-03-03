Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.06). Approximately 133,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 273,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.99).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.78.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Justinas imkus sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.71), for a total value of £4,280,000 ($5,428,716.39). Insiders own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

