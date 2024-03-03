Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ball by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $17,791,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

