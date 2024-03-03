Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $717.96

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.96 ($9.11) and traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.58). Baillie Gifford Japan shares last traded at GBX 752 ($9.54), with a volume of 109,516 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of £676.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,634.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.88.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Japan

In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 698 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.52 ($12,607.20). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Japan Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

