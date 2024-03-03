Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,454 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $280.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,260. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

