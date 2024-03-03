Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,089,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.