Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 437.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.67. 2,785,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.