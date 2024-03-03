Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,728 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 133.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.21. 1,656,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

