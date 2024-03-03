AXQ Capital LP Takes $773,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

