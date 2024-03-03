AXQ Capital LP Takes $758,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 835,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

