AXQ Capital LP Takes $755,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

