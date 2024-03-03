AXQ Capital LP Takes $714,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 61,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 75.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 210.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $270.98. 838,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.47. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

