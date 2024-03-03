AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,671. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.