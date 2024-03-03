AXQ Capital LP Makes New $803,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 161,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 861,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

