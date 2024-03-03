AXQ Capital LP Invests $918,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. 3,367,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.