AXQ Capital LP Invests $784,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.82. 1,110,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,753. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

