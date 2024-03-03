AXQ Capital LP Invests $723,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,728.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 445,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $150.35. 2,169,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,889. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

