AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 866,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,560. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

