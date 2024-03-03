AXQ Capital LP Buys 42,900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 424,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,474 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,160.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 496,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 456,894 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.29. 12,104,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,283. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.