AXQ Capital LP Acquires 2,206 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average of $225.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.