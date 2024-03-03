AXQ Capital LP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2 %

TXN stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

