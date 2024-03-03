AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 181,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVROBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVROBIO Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 178,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.