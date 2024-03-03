AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 178,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,026. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

