Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.78.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.