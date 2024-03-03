Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 921,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AUGX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 136,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

