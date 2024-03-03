Audius Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Audius has a total market cap of $359.20 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

