Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Auddia Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUUDW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Auddia
