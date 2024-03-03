AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.
AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:T opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.