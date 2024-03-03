AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

